SHREVEPORT, La. -- Voters could decide whether to raise the city's sales tax as soon as April to help pay for raises for police and firefighters.
The Shreveport City Council's Public Safety Committee discussed ways to give officers and firefighters bigger paychecks, and hopefully stop the flow of first responders fleeing the city for greener pastures.
"We spend a tremendous amount of money on training our officers and our firefighters. And right now we've become a training ground for someone else," said the committee chairman, Grayson Boucher.
It was pointed out that firefighters can leave the Shreveport department and make about $5,000 more nearby in Bossier City and Benton, with a much lighter workload.
Fire Chief Scott Wolverton gave a power point presentation, where he pushed for a quarter-cent sales tax increase. He says that would raise $11.3 million annually that could pay for raises for all city employees, plus buy new equipment.
Wolverton said a sales tax hike is a good way to raise revenue for Shreveport, which is losing population to nearby towns. But those people still commute to Shreveport.
"They're here working. Today they're going to go to lunch and spend money, which is sales tax. They're going to stop at the Home Depot, the Lowes, the Wal-Mart, and whatever here in Shreveport on their way home. They're going to spend their money. And that's sales tax," Wolverton told the committee.
Boucher says the council could take action before the end of this year, such as raising fees on insurance companies, or shifting city funding. Then the council could take further action next year. That could include putting a sales tax hike on the April ballot.
"Maybe it's a five-year sales tax. Maybe it's a five-year property tax," Boucher said. "I think that we need to have some community forums and let the taxpayers and the voters come to us and tell us what they would like to sustain it for longer."
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller got the discussion going recently by proposing to leave dozens of police officer positions unfilled to give raises to the ones the city still has. That rankled some at the fire department. The firefighters' union president let Fuller know about it.
"Fire and police always work together. They've always been treated the same as it relates to pay," Shreveport Firefighters Association President Barbara Sellers told the committee.
"This is not about creating a wedge. This is about starting. This is about beginning a process to see what we're going to be able to do," Fuller responded.
Fuller drew praise from fellow committee members for getting the conversation going. However, Chief Administrative Officer Henry Whitehorn cautoined against using vacant positions to fund pay raises. And Police Chief Ben Raymond added his voice.
Raymond says the SPD needs to fill about 80 positions -- not lose them -- to get fully staffed.
"We need 580 police officers. All our staffing studies and police allocation models look at our calls for service, the size of our city. They call for 580 police officers. We've never gotten to 580. But we have been in the mid 550's and we were a healthy police department," Raymond told the committee.
Shreveport resident Ken Krefft encouraged the committee to devise pay raises for first responders.
"I say let's upfund. Y'all listening in Seattle and Portland? We're going to upfund or public safety," Krefft urged the group, with a dig against those Pacific northwest cities where there are calls and protests to defund police.
It was clear that most of the committee -- which is 5 of the 7 Shreveport City Council members -- voiced support on finding ways to raise officer and firefighter pay.