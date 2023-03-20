RUSTON, La - The biggest topic in Ruston this week is alcohol. Where you can buy it, drink it and how strong it can be.
There are five propositions on the ballot for residents of Ruston to vote on this Saturday dealing with alcohol. The issue has become kind of confusing to some because state law requires a vote on all five propositions, even though only two would be a change from the current rules in Ruston.
The main issue is grocery stores, namely Walmart and Brookshire's, want to be able to sell hard liquor in their stores. Right now they can't.
Those opposed include an organization called Keep Ruston Ruston. The members don't want hard liquor sales in grocery stores.
Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker is for some changes and has said alcohol sales could bring more grocery stores and tax dollars to Ruston.
"We have people today that go to Monroe, West Monroe, Minden to buy alcohol and Grambling within our parish. So, we know we are losing all of that. Would we capture all of that? No. No city is going to capture all of it. But if you capture a large portion of if or any part of it, it's more than we get now. We get nothing," said Walker.
Here's what you need to know for the vote:
- If you want everything to stay the same vote yes on propositions 1, 2, 5 and no on 3,4.
- If you want to be able to buy wine or hard liquor in a grocery stores, vote yes on propositions 1, 2, 4 and 5 and no on 3.
- And, finally proposition 3 is all about stand alone bars. If you want them in Ruston vote yes; you don't vote no.
KTBS reached out to Keep Ruston Ruston but did not get a response Monday.