SHREVEPORT, La. - Some exercised their rights to vote this Fourth of July as early voting continued across Louisiana.
Saturday was the last day to early vote in Louisiana after being extended for two weeks.
According to the Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters, over 12,000 mail-in votes have been sent to voters.
Rachel Brown, Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Confidential Assistant, says Saturday’s turnout was low but remained consistent.
“ On average we are doing 150 to 200 people per day,” Brown said. “Saturdays wasn't as busy as we anticipated, the morning was but this afternoon it slowed down a little bit.”
Voting will resume on July 11th from 7 am till 8 pm.
Mask are not required to vote at the registrar’s office.
The Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters office has created a controlled environment to keep everyone safe.