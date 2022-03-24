SHREVEPORT, La -- Caddo Parish voters have a choice Saturday on whether to re-fund or de-fund the sheriff's office.
There are four property tax renewals, plus a renewal of a quarter cent sales tax. All of them are dedicated to funding everything they do at the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office -- from law enforcement to running the jail.
Sheriff Steve Prator says the revenues generated makes up more than half of his operating budget. And most of that budget is for personnel.
When asked what he'd do without those tax dollars, Prator said, "There would be some drastic, drastic, drastic cuts. And I think the people are proud of the work that we do. And I think they'd be willing to continue. These are continuations. These are not increases."
These renewals come up for a vote every ten years.
The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and The Committee of 100 issued a joint statement supporting passage by voters. It said in part, "We recognize the critical importance of public safety as a foundation for a functioning business climate. We recommend that citizens vote to renew these millages and maintain the dedicated sales tax on the upcoming ballot."