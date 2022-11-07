SHREVEPORT, La. - The machines you will be voting on Tuesday in Caddo Parish went out to the respective precincts on Monday.
Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence told KTBS that every precinct will have backups to backups in terms of the voting machines. But if voters have any problems with the process or think their ballot isn't right then Spence has suggestions on what to do.
"If you think it's wrong, stop your vote and tell the commissioner, 'I don't think this right.' And they can go back and look at the register. The register will say which precinct you're in. If you do not think the precinct is right, contact the registrar of voters and they will triple check it for you. If you received your ballot in August or September and you've lost it or you've questioned yourself whether you voted, call the registrar of voters to see if you mailed it in. If you did not, you can still go to the precincts to vote. If you are handicapped, just go to the commissioner, they will put you in the front of the line," said Spence.
What's the No. 1 question heading into the election in Caddo Parish?
"The question we've received a lot of phone calls on is, 'My city councilman's not on my ballot.' Redistricting has moved some around for the City Council races. If there is confusion, ask your commissioner to double check the poll book to make sure you're on the right split. And, if you are on the right split and still question it, you need to contact the registrar of voters. But do not vote and then ask the question," said Spence.
Spence says if you're not sure where to vote, you can use the Geaux Vote app. If you don't have the app, check the secretary of state's website
In Louisiana the polls are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.