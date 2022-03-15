BATON ROUGE, La. - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Sunset on Friday to promote the expansion of high-speed Internet by the Biden administration in rural areas, the White House announced Monday night.
Harris will visit an area of Acadiana where sketchy access to broadband has discouraged investment and scared away residents.
Like other states, Louisiana is scheduled to receive tens of millions of dollars from the infrastructure package approved last year by President Joe Biden and Congress.
The Acadiana Planning Commission, based in Lafayette, has applied for $29 million to provide fiber to homes in 11 rural areas in St. Landry, Acadia and Evangeline parishes.
