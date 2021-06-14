SHREVEPORT, La- A shooting on West 70th Street injured two men on Monday evening.
The call came in at 7:10 p.m. from a business on 70th at Janie Street.
Police tell KTBS that people in two cars heading westbound on 70th were shooting at each other. One of those bullets hit an employee in the parking lot of a used car dealership.
"As they were driving past, one of the employees was detailing a car was shot in the arm, not life threatening," said SPD Sgt. Charles Thompson. "And then later on, another person arrived by personal vehicle to the hospital."
The second person's condition was also non life threatening.
West 70th was closed down in both directions after the shooting, but reopened around 8 p.m.