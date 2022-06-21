SHREVEPORT, La. - Waitr presented LifeShare Blood Center with a $5,000 donation Tuesday to launch LifeShare’s annual holiday blood drive.
The ceremony also marked a kickoff reminder for the LifeShare United We Give campaign that begins June 30 and runs through July 2.
The local LifeShare donation facilities where you can donate are located at 8910 Linwood Avenue in Shreveport; 1523 Doctors Drive in Bossier City; and 4020 Summerhill Road in Texarkana.
“With the news of blood shortages around the country and right here in Louisiana, we wanted to play a bigger role in making a tangible, lasting impact for LifeShare and the local community,” said Tommy Angelle, marketing operations manager for Waitr. “We’ve been part of United We Give for the past several years and are honored to have the opportunity to help this most-deserving cause.”