Many Bossier City residents are breathing a sigh of relief this Friday afternoon after Walmart officials announced they are not going to build a Supercenter at a controversial north Bossier location.
Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker was notified Friday of the move.
“While it appears that Walmart will not build its new store, the potential remains for future commercial development at that location in North Bossier City,” said Walker. “I look forward to working with Walmart in their continuing role as a successful economic partner with the city.”
In the letter to Mayor Walker, Tice White, director of Walmart Public Affairs in Louisiana, indicated the company remains committed to doing business in Bossier City.
In the letter White states, “We employ approximately 650 associates in Bossier City and we are investing in them. We opened a Walmart Training Academy in Minden in late January 2017 that will train associates in approximately 30 area Walmart Supercenters, including our store on Airline Drive in Bossier City.”
The land, which is at the corner of Wemple Rd. and Airline Dr., north of I-220, was annexed by the council in June.
It was then rezoned in September for the Walmart to be built. Since then, a contentious battle has been crewing between Walmart and residents who are opposed to the move.