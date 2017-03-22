BOSSIER CITY, La. - Walmart wants to make grocery shopping faster and easier with a new online grocery ordering service. Walmart customers can order groceries online with free store pickup available at more than 600 stores.
Walmart's online grocery orders don't require a subscription fee and same-day pickup is available for orders placed by 10 a.m. local time. Orders placed by 2 a.m. are ready for pickup at 8 a.m., and orders can be placed up to three weeks in advance. There is a $30 minimum per order.
"It's a fairly new service," said Walmart Assistant Manager of the Airline Drive Location, Kimberly Hill. "It's convenient and it's free. Why wouldn't you take advantage?"
First time customers also receive a gift bag. Consumers are also eligible to receive $10 off of an order after referring a friend. Shoppers can take advantage of the deal ten times while each referral will also receive $10 off first time orders.
The online food and grocery delivery space has become increasingly competitive. Organic and natural foods grocer Whole Foods offers food delivery services in some parts of the country. In New York City, some Whole Foods stores will deliver for free if the total purchase is at least $150. Trader Joe's charges delivery fees based on how quickly a customer wants the food. For example, a Trader Joe's customer in Los Angeles can pay an additional $15 to have groceries delivered in less than an hour.