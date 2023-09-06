Walter O. Bigby Carriageway project update

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Walter O. Bigby Carriageway project started in 2019 and is making major progress toward completion.
Bossier City says the carriageway will provide an alternative north-south route to eliminate train delays.
Bossier City public information officer, Louis Johnson, says Bossier City needs this improvement.
“Anything that we can do to alleviate traffic. Anything that we can do to take some of the travel off of I-20 is going to be very important to the city, and the carriageway will allow that,” said Johnson.
In 2021, phase one of the project was completed, including a new roundabout on U.S. Highway 80 (East Texas Street) at Old Benton Road.
Phase two is still in progress, involving two more roundabouts, one at Hamilton Road and water plant road and the other at the intersection of shed road and the new 4-lane roadway extension.
Also, the overpass going over the railroad is still being built.
Johnson says the Carriageway and I-20 project may cause delays and he is asking residents to stay optimistic.
“Be mindful to have a plan and to have patience and we find that those things, it's going to initially slow traffic down. But the projects and the completion of these progress is well worthwhile. So, once they are completed, we'll be all the better for it,” said Johnson.
The Carriageway project costs almost $40M and is 70% complete.
The project is 43 days ahead of schedule and expected to be completed in June 2024.