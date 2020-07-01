LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday said that if residents want football, basketball and other amateur team sports to resume, they need to wear masks to reduce the number of coronavirus cases in the state.
Hutchinson, who has declined to make masks mandatory but has repeatedly stressed the importance of wearing them, held a football in one hand and a mask in the other during his daily briefing on the pandemic at the State Capitol.
"If we want football, high school football, high school sports this year and, beyond that, in college," he said, "we need to concentrate on this mask now. There's a connection between the two. We wear our masks, we reduce the cases, we reduce the growth, we stop the spread of the virus. And that puts us in a better position to have some type of team sports this fall."
Collegiate sports also remain prohibited, though student-athletes at the University of Arkansas and other schools have returned to campus for individual workouts.
Hutchinson's comments came a day after Minor League Baseball canceled its season over the pandemic, ending hopes that the Arkansas Travelers would take the field this year.
The state on Wednesday reported 420 new cases of the virus and seven new deaths. There have been 21,197 total cases and 277 total deaths reported.
Hutchinson said the number of new cases in the 10 most populous counties have declined or flattened recently. The number of active cases declined "for the first time in a long time," he said, dropping from 5,976 to 5,757. The number of hospitalizations also declined, falling from 290 to 275. State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith acknowledged that those decreases come, in part, from patient deaths. Patient recoveries also account for part of the decrease.
Smith provided new data Wednesday on patient deaths in Arkansas. He said that 13.6 percent of the more than 1,300 people hospitalized with the virus as of June 25 had died. The percentage of deaths among patients on ventilators was even higher. More than 46 percent of 203 patients had died as of June 25.
Smith said those figures highlight the seriousness of the pandemic.
"This is the sobering reality of what COVID-19 can result in," he said.
Nursing homes and long-term care centers were allowed to resume visitation Wednesday in Arkansas, but not all will be able to reopen their doors. A state health directive requires nursing homes to halt visitation for 28 days if a single resident tests positive for the virus.
The state reported Wednesday that 15 nursing home residents and 11 staffers were among the new cases.