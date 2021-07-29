LONGSTREET, La. -- A DeSoto Parish family's pet hog was shot and killed Wednesday, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity of the person or persons responsible.
Junior, a 7-year-old Duroc hog, was shot sometime between 9 a.m. and noon on the homeowner's property in the area of Shiloh and Longstreet.
The family has been breeding hogs for many years and providing food for surrounding families in the area. Their hogs are also used by youth groups in the parish.
Even though Junior was the sole provider of the family's business by being the only boar, he was domesticated and considered the children's pet.
The family asked the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office to share information about Junior in an effort to identify the shooter.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for any tip that leads to an identification or arrest. Tips are anonymous and can be submitted by calling 1-800-505-7867, or by visiting www.P3Tips.com.