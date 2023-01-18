STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who led them on a manhunt Tuesday night.
Deputies searched an area on U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley looking for Jeffrey Cassels, 43. He was wanted in connection with what was described as a domestic situation, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies staged at Stanley High School as a precautionary measure during the search because of a basketball game.
Cassels was located Wednesday morning. Details of the charges he faces and circumstances of his arrest have not yet been released.