CYPRESS, La. -- A Powhatan man wanted for running from a traffic stop and ditching an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle near a Cypress business has been arrested, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Tuesday in a news release.
Dewitt D. Edwards, 18, who faces multiple charges stemming from the arrest, was wanted by the Natchitoches and Red River sheriffs offices on outstanding felony warrants. Natchitoches sheriff's deputies saw him Friday evening while working patrol on state Highway 120 west of Highway 1 near Cypress.
Deputies stopped his car in a business parking lot and three males -- one holding an AR-15 -- got out and ran. One deputy chased Edwards and saw him thrown the gun into the grass. Edwards surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.
Edwards then reportedly yelled to the other two -- both juveniles -- to stop running. They, too, were taken into custody.
Deputies seized the gun, which was loaded, and about 7 grams of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A female in Edwards' vehicle claimed ownership of the drugs and was issued a citation for simple possession of marijuana.
Edwards was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of illegal possession of stolen things, criminal obstruction of justice and resisting an officer in Natchitoches Parish. He was also booked on Red River Parish charges of illegal possession of stolen things, domestic abuse and two counts of simple burglary.
The juveniles were interviewed at the Criminal Investigations Division and later released into the custody of a parent or guardian.
This is an ongoing and active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.