SABINE PARISH, La. - A wanted Sabine fugitive was arrested Thursday after a lengthy search.
In early June, Christopher Malmay was with Darci Bass, the mother of a teenage murder victim, who tried to run over a police officer with her car. Authorities said the incident occurred after deputies approached the car to speak with Malmay.
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office said Malmay was found after dispatch received a disturbance call on Fuller Lane Thursday morning. Sabine Parish Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene. Malmay then ran inside a mobile home and barricaded himself inside.
Malmay had a warrant for his arrest and was eluding deputies for several weeks. Malmay was ultimately taken into custody and arrested.