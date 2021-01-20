MANY, La. -- The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder.
Ladonta Deshannon Carter, 23, is wanted on arrest warrants issued by three law enforcement agencies:
- Failure to appear in court for child support (Sabine SO)
- Probation violation (Sabine SO)
- Two counts aggravated battery (Many PD)
- Aggravated assault with a firearm (Many PD)
- Two counts attempted second-degree murder (Zwolle PD)
Anyone with information of Carter's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 318-256-9241. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 318-256-4511 or submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff's app.