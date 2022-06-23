ZWOLLE, La. - A wanted Sabine fugitive was arrested Thursday after a lengthy search.
In early June, Christopher Malmay, 28, was with Darci Bass, the mother of a teenage murder victim who tried to run over a police officer with her car. Authorities said the incident occurred after deputies approached the car to speak with Malmay. He ran from the scene and has been wanted by the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office.
Thursday morning, the sheriff's office got a call about a disturbance on Fuller Lane between Malmay and his uncle. Responding deputies saw Malmay run inside the mobile home. He barricaded himself inside and would not communicate with them.
The sheriff's office's Special Operations Group was activated, and shortly before 1:30 p.m. the SOG and K-9 Kay made entry and took Malmay into custody.
Sabine Parish Sheriff Tactical Narcotics Team Agents obtained a search warrant for the residence after drugs were seen inside. They seized methamphetamine, marijuana, measuring scales, a firearm and a bulletproof vest.
Malmay was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on the following charges:
• Possession of marijuana
• Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
• Possession of drug paraphernalia
• Possession of firearm while in possession of CDS
• Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
• Unlawful use of body armor.
Malmay was also wanted for failure to appear in court for the following charges pending since December:
• Aggravated flight from officer
• Resisting an officer with force or violence
• Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon peace officer
• Aggravated criminal damage to property
• Simple criminal damage to property over $1,000
• Aggravated assault
• Possession of marijuana
• No license plate
• Reckless operation of a vehicle
• No proof of insurance
• Intentional littering
• Illegal window tint.
No bond has been set for Malmay.