MANY, La. -- Sabine Parish deputies are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on attempted murder and other charges.
Deputies say Ladonta Deshannon Carter, 23, is considered armed and dangerous.
Carter, who is from the Many and Zwolle areas, also has ties to Shreveport.
He is wanted by Zwolle police on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and by Many police on two counts of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. The Sabine Sheriff's Office has warrants on Carter for probation violation and failure to appear in court for child support.
He is also a suspect in several other "serious" felony crimes that have happened recently, according to the sheriff's office.
Carter is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has tattoos on his arms and chest.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts, is asked to call SPSO at 318-256-9241. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 318-256-4511 or submit a tip through our Sabine Parish Sheriff's app.