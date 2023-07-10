MANY, La. - Brice Samuel Foy, 18, of Shreveport and a 17-year-old juvenile from Many were arrested on Sunday following a shooting in Mansfield last week.
On Thursday, a 20-year-old Mansfield man claimed Foy and the juvenile pointed a gun at him at his home and shot at him as they drove away.
Mansfield Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Foy and the juvenile for aggravated assault with a firearm.
On Sunday, information was received that Foy and the teen were at a house on West 2nd Street in Pleasant Hill. Sabine Parish Sheriff Special Operations Group was deployed to the house where Foy and the juvenile were taken into custody.
Foy was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. He is being held in Mansfield PD.
The 17-year-old was also charged with three additional firearm charges in an unrelated case by Sabine Parish Sheriff Juvenile Detectives. He was taken and released to Mansfield PD where he will be transferred to the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta.