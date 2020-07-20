UPDATE posted July 20:
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The search has ended for a teenager suspected in a weekend shooting that injured a Winn Parish juvenile in the Natchez community, Sheriff Stuart Wright announced Monday afternoon.
The alleged shooter, Xavier J. Wright, 17, of Glenmora, surrendered to authorities accompanied by his mother.
He was charged with attempted second-degree murder and taken to Ware Youth Center in Coushatta pending a hearing in 10th Judicial District Court in Natchitoches Parish.
A second person, Cynthia R. Jones, was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of principle to attempted second-degree murder. She remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center awaiting bond.
The shooting victim remains in Ochsner Health Hospital in Shreveport.
Wright said detectives are still conducting interviews, preparing evidence for crime lab analysis and preparing the case for the district attorney’s office for prosecution. "We are pleased that these arrests have been made, the facts and evidence will be provided during court proceedings," he said in a statement.
ORIGINAL STORY posted July 19:
NATCHITOCHES, La. -Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies continue their search for a suspect wanted in a shooting at an apartment complex in Natchez Saturday evening.
Deputies said 17-year-old was shot in the chest. He is being treated at a Shreveport hospital.
A suspect in the shooting has been identified as 17-year-old Xavier J. Wright, who also goes by the name Zaye. His last known address was in Glenmora. He also has ties to the Pineville area.
Once arrested he faces of attempted second-degree murder. Detectives say Wright is believed to armed and dangerous.
The shooting took place in the parking lot of Natchez Place Apartments located in the 100 block of state Highway 119 in Natchez. Witnesses told sheriff's deputies that the driver of a 2014 to 2016 black Toyota Camry passenger car was involved in the shooting and sped away.
Detectives developed leads and located one of the occupants of the car. That person, whose name was not immediately released, is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of principle to attempted second-degree murder.
Anyone who sees Wright is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, 911 or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-352-6432. Case agents are Lt. Jonathan Byles, Capt. Darrel Winder or Maj. Reginald Turner at 352-6432 or 357-7830.