COUSHATTA, La. – A Ware Youth Center employee accused of taking money to assist in a juvenile’s escape is free on bond following his arrest Sunday, Sheriff Glen Edwards said in a news release.
Pierre J. Mosely, 29, of Coushatta, was booked into the Red River Parish Jail on charges of malfeasance in office and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. He posted a $10,000 bond that day and was released pending his court date.
Mosely was arrested after the sheriff’s office received a call Saturday from Ware about a missing 16-year-old male. It initially appeared the teen ran away from the group home, which is a non-secure residential program.
Deputies who went to investigate were met by Mosely, who said the missing juvenile left the facility after being left unattended for a short time in his office. Surveillance videos were reviewed and a search of the property was conducted.
Mosely was interviewed Sunday as part of the follow-up investigation and that’s when he was arrested.
Investigators learned Mosely helped the juvenile in his escape in exchange for compensation. They also determined the teen was picked up by an unknown person.
An arrest warrant was issued for the juvenile for his escape. He remains at large but is no longer believed to be in the area.
Additional arrests are anticipated for the person or persons who helped with the escape planning and transportation of the teen.