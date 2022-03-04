SHREVEPORT, La. - The next weather makers for this weekend through Monday were located in the western US as of Friday afternoon.
These systems could bring severe weather to the I-30 corridor for Sunday afternoon and evening according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Projected rainfall for the weekend into early next week is not drought busting, but may add up to over a half inch.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Clouds and a few sprinkles are possible Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast in the 50s at daybreak.
In the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers is the outlook. Temperatures are forecast above average (67 degrees for Shreveport). Some may see the low 80s...higher than the forecast numbers shown.
Sunday morning, showers are possible near the I-30 corridor. Temperatures in the 60s will keep heater use to a minimum.
Showers and storms could occur Sunday afternoon. A few could be severe with hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes in northeast Texas, Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas.
Monday morning, a cold front rolls in with showers and storms. The warmest weather of the day occurs during this time with highs in the 60s-70s.
Then, it cools down in the afternoon to the 50s. The best rain chance happens before the lunch hour.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for the latest.
Meteorologist Tom Konvicka will be here monitoring the weather on Saturday and Sunday.