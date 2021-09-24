DALLAS - The warning signs of breast cancer varies among women. According to the Susan G. Komen website, the most common signs of breast cancer are a change in the look or feel of the breast, a change in the look or feel of the nipple or nipple discharge.
Potential warning signs of breast cancer are listed below:
- lump, hard knot or thickening inside the breast or underarm.
- swelling, warmth, redness or darkening of the breast.
- change in the size or shape of breast.
- dimpling or puckering of the breast.
- itchy, scaly sore rash on the nipple.
- pulling in of your nipple or other parts of the breast.
- nipple discharge that starts suddenly.
- new pain in one spot that doesn't go away.
In most cases, these changes are not cancerous and pain is more common with benign breast conditions than with breast cancer. The only way to be certain is to get it checked. If the change turns out to be breast cancer, it’s best to find it at an early stage, when the chances of survival are highest.
It is recommended to contact your doctor if you're experiencing warning signs of breast cancer and to not put it off for any reason, even due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click here to learn more about the warning signs of breast cancer.