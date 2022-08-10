SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for a Shreveport man wanted in a carjacking and stabbing that happened Monday night.
Jacob H. Boykin, 27, is wanted for second-degree robbery.
Police accuse Boykin of carjacking another man who was giving him a ride. The driver was also stabbed in the neck.
Boykin allegedly forced the driver from his vehicle in the 1000 block of Boulevard Street then drove away. The driver was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The victim's car, a 2015 Toyota Camry with Louisiana license plate number 891ACC, has not been recovered.
Anyone with information on Boykin's whereabouts, is asked to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To supply information anonymously, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.