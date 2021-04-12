MINDEN, La. – Minden police are looking for a man wanted on three counts of attempted murder following a weekend shooting where three people were shot.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Decorrey Bridges, 20, of Minden, on three counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon.
Police ask anyone with information on Bridges’ whereabouts to call the Police Department at (318) 371-4226.
The shooting victims – Ziant Crawford, Zacchaus Gage and Ken’Derick Charles – received non life-threatening injuries, according to Minden police.
Officers were able to interview them, which led to Bridges being named as the suspect.
The shooting happened around 12:23 a.m. Sunday. Officers first responded to a shots fired call on Morrow Street then got a second call the shots came from Red Bud Street.
Officers found numerous spent casings from more than one weapon and bloodstains in the 300 block of Red Bud Street.
The victims drove from the scene to Minden Medical Center.