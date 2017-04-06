Shreveport Police detectives have issued a warrant for the arrest of a local teenager who is accused in a shooting which sent another man to the hospital late last month.
Back on March 26, police were called to the intersection of Downing Street at West 84th Street. Officers found Sr’Derrick Wilson was suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Police believe Wilson was walking near West 84th Street near Linwood Avenue when he encountered someone he knew sitting inside a vehicle. Police say Wilson and the man likely exchanged words. That's when a second man inside the car got out and began firing.
Police have named Kesean Johnson, 17, of Shreveport as the suspect in the shooting. Investigators believe Johnson fled the scene following the shooting and remains at large.
Detectives have a warrant for Johnson’s arrest, charging him with a single count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Any persons with information on the whereabouts of Johnson are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at: www.lockem.org