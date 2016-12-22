A local man is wanted police for his alleged role in a shooting which injured another man in mid December.
Back on December 17, 2016, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to the emergency room of Willis-Knighton's South hospital relative to a man who arrived there suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was treated for injuries considered to be non life-threatening.
During investigator's probe of the incident, it was gathered the victim was present in the 900 block of Windsor Drive when he was allegedly robbed by a man armed with a handgun. It was further suggested based on information gathered during the course of the inquiry, that the victim was engaged in the transaction of illegal narcotics.
Since the investigation began, authorities have been able to identify a suspect in the case. Travion Hill, 22, has been named as the suspect in the incident and is now sought by police. A warrant charging Hall with Attempted Second Degree Murder has been obtained, with a bond amount of $400,000.00.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hall are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org