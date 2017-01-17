Shreveport Police detectives are seeking the whereabouts of the man accused of firing shots that critically wounded a local teenager Saturday afternoon in west Shreveport.
Just before 4:30 p.m. on January 15, 2017, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to a reported shooting in the 2800 block of Birch Drive. As officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim, 18 year old Tarickeous Savannah suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Savannah was rushed to University Health, where he was last list in critical condition.
Shreveport Police detectives were called to the scene of the crime and immediately launched an investigation into the shooting. Preliminary details gathered suggests that Savannah was among two other males who were walking in the 2800 block of Birch Drive when a red vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Cobalt or Honda, drove down the road and began firing shots from the car. During the ordeal, Savannah was struck at that time. The vehicle drove away from the scene and was not located. Detectives, following up on information and based on evidence gathered, were successful in procuring a warrant for the arrest of 17 year old Avontae Guiden. Guiden is now wanted for a single count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Bond in the matter has been set at $250,000.00. Any persons with information on the whereabouts of Avontae Guiden are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org