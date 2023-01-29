WASKOM, Tx. - Waskom and Elysian Fields independent school districts will be closed tomorrow due to flash flooding and road conditions.
The school districts said they will continue to monitor road conditions as necessary.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.