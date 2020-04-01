WASKOM, Texas. - Waskom school district has cancelled classesl for the rest of the year. The district's assistant superintendent made the announcement Tuesday.
It’s left a lot of uncertainty for seniors.
"Being able to say my goodbyes, that would have been like really nice and graduation for sure," said senior Hannah Speight.
Hannah never thought March 13 would be her last day of school.
Turns out, her senior year would be one to remember, but not the way she's always wanted.
"That whole day we spent on March 13, just complaining,” Hannah said. “'Oh they're only going to let us out for one day or a half a day to deep clean. We're so upset.' and then it was like you don't get to come back."
COVID-19 has prompted almost everything to shut down, even schools. Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered schools to close until May 4. However, Waskom has decided to close for the rest of the school year.
"We just decided that we will go ahead and talk about doing it indefinitely,” Assistant Superintendent Rae Ann Patty said. “That will give our parents an opportunity go in and plan for child care earlier than they anticipated."
But Patty said this does not mean school is over. She says students will continue to receive assignments and grades until the end of the school year.
"Next week are going to go online,” said Patty. “For those parents that do not have internet, they will still be receiving the paper packets and being able to do their work at home. We will still be taking grades. We will still be having school, it'll just be in a different setting than what it normally will be."
As for seniors, high school counselor Jessica Nelson is working with Panola College. She held an online information session to answer any questions seniors may have.
"They still have to know what they're going to do next, beginning in the month of June when they're not our students anymore," Nelson said.
So students like Hannah will feel less stressed.
"This can last, you know however long,” Hannah said. “School can be pushed back, college can be pushed back and you never know what's going to happen."
Hannah has already been accepted and ready to start college at Centenary in the fall.
Nelson said she's working also hold an information session with Texas State Technical College in Marshall for students looking to go straight to the workforce.
As of right now, Waskom has not cancelled graduation. Patty say they are waiting until the date gets closer to make that call.
The school year officially ends for Waskom May 22.