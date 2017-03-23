(article courtesy: MarshallNewsMessenger.com)
Some Waskom ISD teachers got a big boost for their classrooms on Wednesday thanks to the Waskom ISD Education Foundation.
The foundation awarded more than $11,500 to teachers at each of the district's three campuses.
"We were able to award grants to every teacher that applied this year," Waskom ISD Education Foundation President Terry Slone said Wednesday. "It's very important every year for our teachers to continue to apply for grants."
The foundation awarded grants to 16 Waskom ISD teachers this year for items including playground equipment, Wobble chairs, books, Osmo gaming systems and Brain Gyms.
"This is my first time to ever be awarded a grant and I'm very excited for our students," Waskom ISD fifth-grade teacher Amanda Baker said.
"One of my grants awarded was $922 for tools to help in the classroom for wiggling bodies. I've found that when kids' bodies are active, their minds are more engaged," she said. "So the grant will help us purchase wobble stools that will allow them movement and the stools will also help bring more collaboration to our classroom."
Baker said when she asks her students to work in groups, they will better be able to quickly move their stools around the classroom and get to work, versus having to move desks.
Baker was also one of a handful of other teachers on a joint grant benefiting students at the middle school in grades fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth.
"Research has proven that recess is beneficial for students so we wrote a grant together for more recess equipment to put outside," Baker said. "We will get a tether ball and a Gaga ball."
Slone said awarding grants to teachers is made possible by donations and support the foundation receives through its fundraiser events throughout the year.
The foundation's next event is a Sunday luncheon set for June 11.