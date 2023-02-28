WASKOM, Texas -- Waskom ISD is now arming some of its staff members on school campuses and this goes beyond school resource officers.
The school district is implementing a new policy called "The Guardian Program." Under that program, a guardian must undergo classroom and weapons training. They also have to submit to a psychological exam every year and be licensed to conceal carry.
The Program is one of many policies Waskom ISD is implementing to increase safety on campus. They are also installing silent panic alert technology. The app will let school officials know when there is a safety breach or an intruder on school property.