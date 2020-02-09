WASKOM, Texas. - Waskom ISD will soon have new person in charge. Rae Ann Patty will soon be the district's new leading lady.
"Mr. Cox has built a legacy in this district and that's a tough act to follow when you're following a legend," Patty said. "I'm going to do the very best that I can. In support of the school district, they've been very supportive of me."
Patty is the current assistant superintendent and has been with the district for the last three years. Out of about 30 candidates, she was chosen to be the superintendent.
"She has been a blessing to the school district," said Cox. "The curriculum, instruction, and the assessment programs at Waskom ISD have improved 100 percent under her leadership in the last 3 years."
Jimmy Cox is the current superintendent and he's in route to retire. He spent more than 40 years at Waskom ISD and the Wildcats have had quite a few accomplishments under his direction.
"[We had an] almost 14-million dollar bond program that we passed within the community," said Cox. "We built multiple brand new buildings. Really was a great improvement to the overall facilities at Waskom ISD. In 13, 14, and 15 football seasons, we won back to back championships."
Grades improved as well. Last year, the district jumped from a 'C' to a 'B' rating.
"We want to make sure we continue on that road, moving our academics forward for a good education for our students," said Patty.
Patty will officially be hired at the March 9 school board meeting. She will begin work July 1.