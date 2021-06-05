WASKOM, Texas - A man who allegedly was physically assaulted Friday afternoon is dead and the man accused of doing it is in jail, authorities said Saturday in a news release.
Dennis Lyn Smith, 49, of Waskom, died at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall. He was taken there after Harrison County deputies and Waskom police found him barely breathing in the 1400 block of W. Texas Avenue. Life-saving measures were started on the scene.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office began a joint investigation with the Waskom Police Department resulting in the arrest of Michael Glyn Hunt, 34, of Waskom in connection with Smith’s death. He is charged with manslaughter.
Authorities did not provide information about what happened between the two men or Smith’s cause of death.