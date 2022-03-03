 Skip to main content
Waskom man gets 50 years for death of 5-year-old boy

Larry Dwayne Prudhomme

Larry Dwayne Prudhomme (Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office booking photo)

MARSHALL, Texas - A 33-year-old Waskom man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to the September 2019 murder of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son.

Larry Dwayne Prudhomme Jr. entered a guilty plea prior to the start of jury selection. The trial was scheduled to start next week.

“Law enforcement was happy because they wanted to hear him say that he was guilty of this offense,” said Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain.

“The whole thing was tragic and disturbing, but we now know that he’s locked up for a long time, never to hurt anybody on the streets again, and it’s final,” McCain said.

Prudhomme was indicted on the murder charge on Nov. 21, 2019. The victim’s mother, 32-year-old Danielle Faulkner, was also indicted, at the time, for injury to a child, causing serious bodily injury, in connection with the child’s death.

Faulkner’s case is still pending.

