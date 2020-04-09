WASKOM, Texas. - A local group in Waskom is helping those in need this Easter.
For the second year, they are distributing food boxes.
The president of United Health, Jimmy Cox, says he knows people are in trying times because of COVID-19 and are in desperate need. So, their volunteers grabbed gloves, masks, disinfectant spray and decided to continue their distribution program.
The distribution site is at Iglesia Bautista Church at 18325 Highway 80 East. Cox says usually volunteers would help put the boxes in their vehicle. But, because of the major health crisis, they're doing things a little differently.
"The guys that you see bringing the boxes to that front table would actually load them in their cars for them,” Cox said. “But, because of the pandemic we're asking them, if they are physically able to get out and load their own food."
Stephanie Begarney says she will have a Happy Easter.
"I live with my son and my grandson and we would be hungry this Easter if it weren't for them," Begarney said.
Every Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter United Help hands out food boxes to people in need.
"We purchased some of the product that we put in the boxes from our local Spring Market grocery store," Cox explained.
United Health is the nonprofit organization over the distribution program, United Help.
Cox says even though COVID-19 has put a toll on a lot of people, they thought it was important to make sure people had food to eat.
"I've always been a person that wanted to be out front and kind of lead in terms of the giving and trying to help needy people,” said Cox.
Earnest Lonadier says he's grateful. He says he just wishes he was able to share this meal with his mom.
"She's in the hospital,” Lonadier says emotionally. “She's doing good, but I ain't gonna see her or nothing. It's really bad."
Augustine Miles says she likes to share her blessings.
"When stuff is in there that I can't use, I pass it on to others that can use it."
If anyone missed this distribution, United Help also gives out food every second Tuesday of each month. Cox says the requirements to receive these meals are based on income and household size.
Cox says they gave out about 70 boxes on Thursday.