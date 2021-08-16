WASKOM, Texas - COVID-19 is rearing its ugly head on local schools once again in 2021.
The latest school to be impacted is in East Texas. Waskom Elementary School is closed this week, but not because of a students, but because of teachers. Waskom school Superintendent Rae Ann Patty says the school will be closed through the Aug. 20 because of a staff shortage from COVID-19.
"We wanted to continue our deep cleaning processes and get everything ready for the kids to come back in a week and do some quarantining so that we could stop the spread of COVID that's happening among our teachers," Patty said.
"Everybody wants to know, was my child's teacher COVID positive, and If so what are you doing to protect my child? I have rules and regulations I have to follow as far as hippa," Patty said. "I've taken a lot of phone calls from our community and I'm answering the best I can, the most legal way that I can."
School started in Waskom on Aug. 11. The middle and high schools have not been impacted and are in session this week.
The superintendent also told us she is not aware of any elementary students with COVID at this time.