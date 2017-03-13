If you watched the KTBS 3 News investigation into Shreveport's water billing errors, make sure you follow these tips first to make sure your bill is accurate, before complaining to the water department.
We spoke to Barbara Featherston with Shreveport's Water and Sewer Department. She says there is a chain of command to follow when making complaints.
The department takes over 300,000 phone calls yearly, and by following these steps, it will help you get to the right service manager to resolve your issue.
Featherston says first, make sure you've taken into account that Shreveport's sewer rates increased by 9% in January of this year. Water did not increase, but next year it will by 7%. If your sewer and water bill seems higher, that could be one of the reasons why.
Secondly, be patient. The agency realizes human errors are possible and once identified, Featherston says your bill can be adjusted. Shreveport currently has 80,000 meters that 15 city employees, read by hand, every month.
"The water and sewer department handles billing complaints, they go through our customer service division that 673-5510. It's very important! 9 times out of 10, that customer service rep will be able to help with problem and if not satisfied ask for a supervisor call and they will call back in 24 to 48 hours," Featherston said.
HERE ARE A LIST OF OTHER TIPS YOU'LL NEED
- Read your water meter yourself, and compare the numbers to the one's provided by the city on your bill. If accurate, your bill may be correct.
- Read Shreveport's city ordinance that breaks down the water and sewage rate increases. Make sure your bill accounts for the increased rate. https://www.shreveportla.gov/index.aspx?NID=1166
- If you suspect your charges are inflated, email the water and sewer department with your concerns or call 673-5510 immediately and file a complaint. https://www.shreveportla.gov/PublicLogin.aspx?txtRedirect=RequestTracker.aspx&strAction=Login&ysnSave=1&newURL=/forms.aspx?fid=127\
- If you suspect a water leak is causing inflated billing. Email the water and sewer department with your concerns and request a physical inspection. https://www.shreveportla.gov/PublicLogin.aspx?txtRedirect=RequestTracker.aspx&strAction=Login&ysnSave=1&newURL=/forms.aspx?fid=151
- If your water meter is inoperable, or working improperly. Email the water and sewer department with your concerns. https://www.shreveportla.gov/PublicLogin.aspx?txtRedirect=RequestTracker.aspx&strAction=Login&ysnSave=1&newURL=/forms.aspx?fid=153
Last year, Featherston said the city water department had 1,300 requests for re-reads. She adds if your issue is not resolved via customer service, request a manager. If that doesn't work, contact her office and finally the mayor.
She also adds, if you have a water line that is leaking, the city is only responsible for leaks if the water line is severed in any way from the actual city water main, to the meter itself, to 3 inches beyond the meter's connection on the customer's side. Anything beyond that is the resident's responsibility.
If you are low-income and cannot afford your water bill, in 2001, the city established the Shreveport Water Assistance Program in 2001. It's designed to assist eligible households with water and sewer bills twice per year every 6 months. In addition to meeting eligibility requirements, applicants must also not have any outstanding returned payments or unpaid fees. If you would like more information, call (318) 673-5510.