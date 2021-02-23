Water distributes around the ArkLaTex as thousands still wait for water to be restored to normal levels after the storm.
The Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, city, and parish governmental agencies will distribute water in Shreveport and Caddo Parish Wednesday. All locations will open at noon. Each vehicle will receive one case of water while supplies last.
City distribution sites:
- Youree Drive Middle School (enter from Carroll Street)
- Southern Hills Elementary School (enter from Kingston Road)
- C.E. Byrd High School (enter from Gladstone Boulevard)
- Huntington High School (enter from Rasberry Lane)
- Independence Stadium/State Fairgrounds (enter from Greenwood Avenue)
Parish distribution sites:
- North Blanchard Compactor - 7340 La. Hwy. 1
- North Lakeshore Compactor - 5581 N. Lakeshore Dr.
- Hosston Compactor - 15104 Oak St.
- Vivian Public Works Camp - 108 Finley Dr.
- Springridge Public Works Camp - 11928 Greenwood-Springridge Rd.
- Southern University at Shreveport, 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Other organizations:
- The African American Parade Celebration Committee and its supporters are giving away free water Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Praise Temple Full Gospel Cathedral on Greenwood Road.
- Cricket Wireless will supply one case of bottled water, per family, while supplies last starting at 11 a.m. at its three locations: 980 Mansfield Rd., 2950 North Market, 7020 Youree Dr.
DeSoto Parish:
- Dave Means Building, 10117 Highway 171, Grand Cane
- Stonewall Government Plaza, 1746 Highway 171, Stonewall
Natchitoches:
- Cases of bottled water to the public on Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the MLK Recreation Center, 660 MLK Dr. Water will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Families will be limited to one case of water.
Texas:
- Texarkana's Emergency Management will be handing out a free case of drinking water every weekday this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the emergency operations center located on West 21st Street.