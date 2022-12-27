SHREVEPORT, La. - Water issues continue to be the biggest topic of concern around the ArkLaTex even with some improvement today for Shreveport customers. But more work needs to be done.
Crews have been out working since Christmas Eve when this arctic blast came through, freezing pipes and causing leaks.
A visit to several different neighborhoods Tuesday to see how things were progressing lead to one woman in Highland who's been without water for days. She said her neighbor's busted pipe is impacting the whole street.
Another couple in University Terrace said their water is cloudy, but no interruptions. A man in Broadmoor said he has low pressure but is able to take showers.
"We think everybody should have water. They may not be at 100% pressure, but they should be pretty close at this point. It will continue to improve, the pressure. We've got a couple of elevated storage tanks to still fill, but once those are full that will stabilize the pressure throughout most of the system. We know that there may be some areas with lower pressure. That's probably due to air in the lines and we are walking the lines where we suspect the lower pressure is and where we know it is and bleeding off the air that's in our water lines," said William Daniel, water and sewerage director.
Anyone still having issues should call the water department at 673-5510 to report the problem.
As for the voluntary boil advisory, Daniel believes it should be lifted on Thursday.