SHREVEPORT, La. -- A water leak left a soggy mess and the city paying another repair bill at the problem plagued Shreveport Police headquarters.
Chief Ben Raymond says the leak was a behind a wall in a ground floor hallway. But water seeped into a detective work area. When we went to check it out, we saw some of the wall and carper had been ripped out.
One person inside the detective office says the leak was going on all week. But SPAR Director Shelly Ragle says the problem was just reported Thursday, and a plumber arrived in the afternoon to investigate and fix the leak.