LOGANSPORT, La. -- Water levels on the Sabine River have risen following hours of heavy rainfall Thursday.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson surveyed areas of DeSoto Parish Friday from the DPSO helicopter. He said the Sabine River is up substantially and could go up even more.
The river flows into Toledo Bend Reservoir south of Logansport. Richardson said the river is high along the route.
Rainfall was measured at around 7 inches in Logansport Thursday. Across the river, rainfall was estimated as high as 9 inches.
Unrelated to the Sabine River but related to Thursday's rainfall is the closure of a road at the DeSoto-Caddo line. Keithville Kingston Road at its crossing of Cypress Bayou is being closed by Caddo Parish to the DeSoto Parish line. The area frequently closes during heavy rainfall events as the bayou spills out of its banks.
Also on his flight Friday morning, Richardson captured photos of the path of a tornado that touched down briefly Thursday morning in Stanley. Two homes on Highway 763 sustained damage.