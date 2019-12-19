Water main break closes Marshall schools

MARSHALL, Texas - The schools in Marshall, Texas were closed Thursday after the city reported a water main break and issued a boil order.
The city said in a news release crews were working on a 12-inch main water line break on East Travis Street.
The school system also cancelled class on Friday.
-----
Boil Water Notice
Drinking Water
- Use commercially bottled water; or
- Use water that has been kept at a rolling boil for at least 2 minutes, or
- Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.
Beverages Made with Water
- Do not use post-mix carbonated beverage machines, auto-fill coffee makers, instant hot water heaters, ice machines, etc. using auto-fill methods
Ice Making
- Discard existing ice and do not make more ice.
- Use commercially manufactured ice.
Cooking
- Use commercially bottled water, or
- Use water that has been kept at a rolling boil for at least one minute; or
- Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.
Handwashing
- Use commercially bottled water, or
- Use water that has been kept at a rolling boil for at least 1 minute; or
- Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container. Handwashing procedures must follow the Texas Food Establishment