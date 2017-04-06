Some ArkLaTex residents are urged to boil their water before using it.
Customers on the Bistineau Water System in Bienville Parish are currently under a boil advisory.
Officials tell KTBS 3 News is it due to a water main break in the area.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.