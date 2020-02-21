MARSHALL, Texas -- A water main break in Marshall, Texas, has prompted a boil advisory for parts of the city.
The Public Works Department began working on the line shortly after 8 a.m.
The break is on Donna Street so the water boil notice affects customers on that street, Karen Lane and Dorothy Court. Customers will experience low water pressure or no water pressure during the repair process.
To ensure destruction of all possible harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. Bring water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil for an additional 2 minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may choose to purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
The City of Marshall will issue an immediate notification when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.