HAYNESVILLE, La. -- Haynesville Jr./Sr. High School will conduct classes virtually next week because of ongoing issues related to a water main break that left the school without water prior to the Christmas break.
In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the school district said while the immediate issue with the water line was repaired, the overall problem will be a re-occurring one unless "drastic steps are taken." So the School Board made the decision to invest and take the necessary steps to create a long-term solution.
"Our hope is that the repairs being made will fix the issue permanently. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the repairs, our campus will be without heat when outside temperatures are predicted to be very cold. We also will experience periodic water outages on campus," the post states.
While no face-to-face classes will be held from Monday through Jan. 15, students will have a virtual schedule to follow each day from home. Students were instructed to take home their laptop and classroom materials. Questions about lessons should be emailed to teachers.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided for the high school students each day at 9:30 a.m. at the elementary school cafeteria.