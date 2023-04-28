SHREVEPORT, La. -- Repairs tonight on the water main in the vicinity of the Amiss treatment plant could leave some customers temporarily without water tonight.
Repairs will begin around 10 p.m. If water is turned off during those repairs, a boil advisory will be issued.
The work will impact water customers in the 3100 block of Looney Street and those in the 2900 block of Ashton Street. Looney Street customers will have no water during repairs and Ashton Street customers will see lower than normal water pressure.
Repairs could take up to five hours to be completed. During that time, all customers in that area will have lower than normal water pressure.
If crews are unable to perform repairs, they will reconvene and troubleshoot how it can be done at another date.