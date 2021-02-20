The lack of water or low water pressure continues to plague water systems throughout northwest Louisiana.
Here's an update on some:
BENTON
The town of Benton is experiencing low or no water pressure because the supply from Bossier dropped last night. Additional pumps were brought online early this morning and that should provide more pressure to the system.
A shipment of bottled water was delivered by the Louisiana National Guard Friday night. A plan for distribution will be made after road conditions improve. The shipment, however, was half of what was expected.
RINGGOLD
The town of Ringgold is under a boil advisory until further notice.
GIBSLAND
The village of Gibsland has issued a boil advisory until further notice.
GRAMBLING UNIVERSITY
The Grambling University Water System is experiencing problems with supply so the system is under a boil advisory.
WASKOM
The city of Waskom is under a boil advisory.
BOWIE COUNTY
Free water filling stations will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring containers to receive non-drinkable water for general purposes. Stations are at the following fire departments: Maud, New Boston, DeKalb, Redwater and Precinct 4 Barn.