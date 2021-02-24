GREENWOOD, La - The Town of Greenwood is asking that residents discontinue all water usage immediately. Officials say if residents continue using water sources, it will extenders the current outage.
While the town works to restore water pressure for the town, they are offering the following resources to residents:
- Portable washing machine
- Portable showers
- Drinking water
- Non-portable water (flushing/hygiene)
All water resources are located at Open Range Fellowship Cowboy Church at 9950 Highway 80 in Greenwood. Louisiana residents are able to access from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The drinking water will be limited to one case of bottled water per vehicle, while supplies last.
For non-potable water residents are asked to bring their own containers for transport, such as a 5 gallon bucket, ice chest, water jugs, plastic containers etc.
The National Guard will be on site for traffic control.
Residents should report any water leaks as soon as possible by calling the Greenwood Emergency Waterline at 3(18) 208-4693.